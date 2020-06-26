16 mins ago - Economy & Business

What we're driving: the Jeep Gladiator Mojave

Jeep Gladiator Mojave. Photo: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

I've rarely encountered as many thumbs-up, smiles and nods in a pickup truck as I did last week while driving the Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

Why it matters: Jeep built its reputation for crawling over rocks, but the Mojave was engineered for high-speed off-road performance, earning what its marketers say is Jeep's first "Desert Rated" badge of authenticity.

The big picture: There's a boom in desert-racing-inspired pickup trucks like the Ford F-150 Raptor, Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 and Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. Now, with a heavier-duty suspension for off-road thrills, the Gladiator is joining the fun.

I was dying to go off-roading in it, but had to settle for a two-hour drive to the shores of Lake Huron in Michigan's Thumb region. I folded back the Sunrider soft top for an easy open-air feeling but left the doors on for better acoustics while making calls over the truck's Bluetooth connection.

The Gladiator has surprisingly good road manners for a truck that's meant to fly over rough terrain.

  • And with leather bucket seats, an 8.4-inch infotainment system plus active safety features like blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control and a collision warning system, it's equipped like most many premium passenger cars.
  • But with a starting price of $43,875, the Gladiator can get expensive with all the add-ons. Mine topped out just shy of $60,000.
  • And since the mid-sized Gladiator is a toy for most buyers, that's a pretty pricey toy.

Fadel Allassan
29 mins ago - Sports

16 NBA players test positive for coronavirus

16 of the NBA's 302 players — or 5.3% — tested positive for the coronavirus after league-wide testing, the Players Association announced Friday.

Why it matters: It's the first in a series of regular tests for the players, with the league set to restart on July 30 in Orlando, Florida. Players who participate in voluntary workouts at their team's facilities will also be tested every other day beginning next week, per ESPN.

Marisa Fernandez
Updated 40 mins ago - Health

Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases

Data: Covid Tracking Project and Florida Department of Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

Florida on Friday reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bumping the total to 122,960 cases.

What's new: All alcohol consumption at bars will be suspended statewide, effective immediately, the secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced on Twitter.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 9,641,472 — Total deaths: 489,990 — Total recoveries — 4,865,058Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m ET: 2,424,054 — Total deaths: 124,424 — Total recoveries: 663,562 — Total tested: 29,207,820Map.
  3. Public health: America's workers still aren't protected from the coronavirus — Gilead says coronavirus drug should likely cost no more than $2,800.
  4. States: Texas Gov. Abbott orders all bars to close due to coronavirus surge — Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases.
