JBS shuts down Minnesota pork plant due to coronavirus outbreak
The Greeley, Colo., JBS meatpacking plant also closed recently due to the coronavirus. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
JBS, the world's largest meat processor, will temporarily shut down a plant in southwestern Minnesota due to a coronavirus outbreak among workers, the company announced Monday.
The big picture: Meat plants have been hit hard by the virus, spiking prices across the country as a result of similar shutdowns. Labor unions have filed safety complaints as a result, claiming workers aren't being protected due to their confined working spaces and lack of personal protective equipment.