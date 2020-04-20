56 mins ago - Health

JBS shuts down Minnesota pork plant due to coronavirus outbreak

Marisa Fernandez

The Greeley, Colo., JBS meatpacking plant also closed recently due to the coronavirus. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

JBS, the world's largest meat processor, will temporarily shut down a plant in southwestern Minnesota due to a coronavirus outbreak among workers, the company announced Monday.

The big picture: Meat plants have been hit hard by the virus, spiking prices across the country as a result of similar shutdowns. Labor unions have filed safety complaints as a result, claiming workers aren't being protected due to their confined working spaces and lack of personal protective equipment.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Restrictions are beginning to be relaxed across Europe as coronavirus case numbers stabilized in several countries, the BBC reports.

Zoom in: Germany has reopened some stores, Poland is permitting visits to parks and forests and in Norway students have returned to preschool. In Denmark, where preschool and elementary school students went back last Wednesday, dental surgeries, hair salons and tattoo parlors also reopened Monday, per the BBC.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 761,000 on Monday, while total deaths surged past 40,700.

The big picture: Both Republican and Democratic governors expressed confusion, frustration at Trump's call to "liberate" states in defiance of stay-at-home orders. Some have said testing capacity is not where it needs to be to reopen states.

Jacob Knutson

Maryland to receive 500,000 coronavirus tests from South Korea

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that South Korea is sending the state 5,000 coronavirus kits, which can be made into 500,000 tests, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Why it matters: A lack of reliable testing supplies has hindered efforts to understand how widespread the virus is both in Maryland and across the country. Increasing testing is also a key requirement states must reach before they can relax stay-at-home orders.

