37 mins ago - Economy & Business

Jason Kilar named CEO of WarnerMedia

Sara Fischer

Jason Kilar, CEO of Hulu. Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Jason Kilar has been named CEO of WarnerMedia, effective May 1, the company announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Kilar, the founding CEO of Hulu, replaces John Stankey, AT&T’s president and chief operating officer. Kilar will report to Stankey, who has been acting as CEO of WarnerMedia. WarnerMedia is on the brink of launching its own streaming service, HBO Max. Kilar is a streaming, media and technology veteran, having spent years at Amazon leading its North American media business prior to his time at Hulu.

“Jason is a dynamic executive with the right skill set to lead WarnerMedia into the future. His experience in media and entertainment, direct-to-consumer video streaming and advertising is the perfect fit for WarnerMedia, and I am excited to have him lead the next chapter of WarnerMedia’s storied success.”
— John Stankey, AT&T’s president and COO

Go deeper

Sara Fischer

Streaming spikes during coronavirus

Data: Nielsen; Chart: Axios Visuals

Streaming video has shot up dramatically in the U.S. over the past month, as more people turn to their screens for comfort during the nationwide coronavirus.

Why it matters: The pandemic has changed user behavior to promote more binge-watching, a habit that's likely to stay after the crisis concludes.

Go deeperArrow7 hours ago - Economy & Business
Ina Fried

AT&T plans to slash jobs as part of multi-billion cost-cutting effort

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

AT&T will look to cut tens of billions of dollars in costs over the next few years, including job cuts in the near term, AT&T president John Stankey said at a Morgan Stanley conference this week.

Why it matters: Critics were quick to point out that AT&T's cost-cutting plans come despite previous promises to increase investment and create jobs as part of the case for corporate tax cuts and the easing of net neutrality rules.

Go deeperArrowMar 5, 2020 - Economy & Business
Ben GemanOrion Rummler

Your coronavirus-fueled Netflix binges won't cook the planet

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

An International Energy Agency analysis finds that carbon emissions linked to streaming video aren't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, but are nonetheless important to track as use grows.

Why it matters: Streaming video is one of the few entertainment options for those living under coronavirus lockdowns. Even before the crisis, services like Netflix and Hulu had ballooned in use.

Go deeperArrowMar 31, 2020 - Energy & Environment