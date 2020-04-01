Jason Kilar named CEO of WarnerMedia
Jason Kilar, CEO of Hulu. Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Jason Kilar has been named CEO of WarnerMedia, effective May 1, the company announced Wednesday.
The big picture: Kilar, the founding CEO of Hulu, replaces John Stankey, AT&T’s president and chief operating officer. Kilar will report to Stankey, who has been acting as CEO of WarnerMedia. WarnerMedia is on the brink of launching its own streaming service, HBO Max. Kilar is a streaming, media and technology veteran, having spent years at Amazon leading its North American media business prior to his time at Hulu.
“Jason is a dynamic executive with the right skill set to lead WarnerMedia into the future. His experience in media and entertainment, direct-to-consumer video streaming and advertising is the perfect fit for WarnerMedia, and I am excited to have him lead the next chapter of WarnerMedia’s storied success.”— John Stankey, AT&T’s president and COO