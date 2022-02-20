Sign up for our daily briefing

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis: Anti-LGBTQ laws are "un-American"

Ivana Saric

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Sunday described the growing number of laws targeting LGBTQ people in Republican states as "un-American."

The backdrop: State lawmakers introduced more than 150 anti-LGBTQ bills across the country during the first six weeks of 2022, per USA Today. Polis, who in 2018 became the first openly-gay man elected to a governorship, described the efforts as "Republican overreach."

What they're saying: “Look, words matter. Laws matter," Polis told CNN's "State of the Union" during an interview. "When a group of people, LGBTQ youth, feel targeted by the words and laws that some politicians espouse, of course, it can increase anxiety, depression."

  • "I think what this is it's an example of Republican overreach on an issue that the American people have long moved past. The American people as a whole are completely accepting of who people love and how they live their lives."
  • “These hard policies about saying certain youth can’t play sports, and certain people aren’t allowed in certain places, or micromanaging what restroom people use and mandating what they do are really, frankly, un-American and are an example of Republican overreach, which will ultimately hurt their party, if they can’t espouse the full diversity of the American people,” he added.

Background: Over two-thirds of LGBTQ youth said debates over state laws that target transgender people have negatively impacted their mental health, according to a Trevor Project poll out last month.

Barak Ravid
48 mins ago - World

Iran demanding Revolutionary Guards be taken off terror list in nuclear talks: Israeli PM

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images

Iran is demanding during the nuclear talks in Vienna that the U.S. remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from a blacklist of foreign terrorist organizations as a condition for a nuclear deal, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday.

Why it matters: Bennett used a speech to representatives of U.S. Jewish organizations in Jerusalem to highlight the remaining gaps between the U.S. and Iran as the talks approach the finish line.

Ivana Saric
2 hours ago - Sports

In photos: Beijing Olympics end with visually striking closing ceremony

Fireworks light up the sky over the National Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images

The Beijing Games came to a close Sunday with a ceremony at the Beijing National Stadium.

Why it matters: These were the second Olympic games to take place during the pandemic and were conducted within the confines of China's "closed loop" system designed to keep COVID out, the strictest-ever protocols created for a global sporting event.

Dave Lawler
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Biden and Putin are live-blogging a pre-war

Vladamir Putin and President Biden are hosted by the Swiss president in Geneva last June. Photo: Brendan SmialowskiI/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden and Vladimir Putin are each trying to shape the narrative of what is happening in Ukraine and get inside the heads of a global audience — and each other — to gain the upper hand in an information war as a possible prelude to a real one.

Why it matters: U.S. officials say Putin is stoking disinformation in order to blame Ukraine if Russia invades. The White House is trying to announce Putin's plays before he runs them — a novel and risky strategy they hope might stave off an invasion, or at least help unify the international community against it.

