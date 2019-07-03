Japanese authorities ordered 800,000 people to evacuate 3 cities in Kagoshima Prefecture on the island of Kyushu Wednesday, as heavy rains threatened to trigger flooding and landslides, the Japan Times reports.

The big picture: Up to 40 inches of rain has fallen in parts of southern Kyushu since Friday, per Reuters. Forecasters warn as much as 14 inches could still fall there through Thursday. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe put the military on standby for rescues. His government was criticized last year for a slow response to heavy rains that caused landslides and floods killed more than 200 people, Reuters notes.