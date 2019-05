At least 17 schoolchildren and 2 adults were stabbed in Kawasaki, Japan, on Tuesday morning outside a bus stop, the New York Times reports.

The latest: Two victims died from the attack, a 39-year-old parent and an 11-year-old girl. The attacker, described as a man in his 50s, died from a self-inflicted wound. The attack took place as the schoolchildren were waiting for a bus to a local Catholic school.