Japan Airlines has unveiled a new feature that shows where children under the age of 2 are sitting on their flights when passengers pick their seat, CNBC reports.

The big picture: Targeting business passengers, especially those who have to deal with long-haul flights, several airlines have initiated services for adult passengers that help them avoid sitting next to children or babies. AirAsia X and IndiGo rolled out "quiet zone" sections on their planes, which exclude children under 12.

