Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump Jr. advisors, ex-White House official

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot announced its latest batch of subpoenas Tuesday evening, this time focusing on two advisors to Donald Trump Jr. and a former White House official.

Why it matters: The three individuals subpoenaed are believed to have been involved in the planning and preparations for the rally that former President Trump attended prior to the riot, the committee said.

The big picture: The subpoenas were issued to Andy Surabian, Arthur Schwartz and Ross Worthington.

"We have reason to believe the individuals we’ve subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to join the more than 340 individuals who have spoken with the Select Committee," committee chair Bennie Thompson's (D-Miss.) said in the press release.

Details: Surabian and Schwartz, both advisors to Don Jr., are believed to have communicated with a host of people about the rally, including Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Worthington was a White House official who helped draft Trump's speech for the rally in which the former president repeated false claims about the election and encouraged supporters to march to the Capitol.

All three were asked to submit requested documents by Jan. 24. Schwartz has been asked to appear before the committee on Jan. 31, followed by Surabian on Feb. 1 and Worthington on Feb. 2.

What they're saying: Daniel Bean, lawyer to Surabian, said in a statement that "while we plan on cooperating with the Committee within reason, we are bewildered as to why Mr. Surabian is being subpoenaed in the first place."