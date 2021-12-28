Sign up for our daily briefing

Jan. 6 committee agrees to shield some records at White House's request

Shawna Chen

Pro-Trump protesters break into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Win McNamee via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 committee has agreed to shield some Trump administration records at the request of the White House.

Why it matters: President Biden previously rejected former President Trump's executive privilege claims, but his administration has now asked the committee to hold off on some records out of national security concerns and the "need for confidentiality in presidential decision-making," per a Dec. 16 letter from White House deputy counsel Jonathan Su.

  • The White House declined to comment to Axios.

Details: Addressed to the committee, the letter notes that the joint agreement shields records that do not pertain to the Capitol riots but were included in the panel's request for Trump-era records.

  • Some of the documents also outlined sensitive information involving the National Security Council, Su wrote.
  • "The documents for which the Select Committee has agreed to withdraw or defer its request do not appear to bear on the White House’s preparations for or response to the events of January 6, or on efforts to overturn the election or otherwise obstruct the peaceful transfer of power."
  • Shielding these records "should not compromise its ability to complete its critical investigation expeditiously."
  • The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The big picture: In regard to other Jan. 6-related documents, Biden maintains that executive privilege is "not in the best interests of the United States," White House counsel Dana Remus wrote in a Dec. 23 letter, according to AP.

  • Trump has sued the National Archives and the committee in an attempt to block the release of records. He filed an appeal to the Supreme Court after a federal appeals court denied his request earlier this month.

Rebecca Falconer
Dec 27, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Rep. Jayapal urges Biden to use executive action to deliver spending plan

Rep. Pramila Jayapal at an October hearing on Capitol Hill. Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) called on President Biden on Sunday to "use executive action" to deliver his signature climate and social policy legislation that's stalling in the Senate, after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) rejected the plan.

What they're saying: "Taking executive action will also make clear to those who hinder Build Back Better that the White House and Democrats will deliver for Americans," wrote Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, in a Washington Post op-ed.

Bob Herman
28 mins ago - Health

Botox sales erupt with younger patients

Expand chart
Data: AbbVie/Allergan documents; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Botox sales have never been higher.

The big picture: The pandemic drastically reduced the number of people getting cosmetic skin treatments. But the rollout of the COVID vaccines and a larger, younger crowd willing to try Botox injections have led to swelling demand in dermatology offices and medical spas.

Bob Herman
1 hour ago - Health

CDC slashes estimate of Omicron case prevalence

Most current COVID-19 infections are from the Omicron variant, despite the data update. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 represented a much smaller proportion of cases during the week that ended Dec. 18 than previously estimated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

The big picture: Even though the Delta variant appeared to be the primary strain for most of December, Omicron still represents a majority of cases right now — 58.6% according to the CDC's latest estimates.

