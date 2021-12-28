The Jan. 6 committee has agreed to shield some Trump administration records at the request of the White House.

Why it matters: President Biden previously rejected former President Trump's executive privilege claims, but his administration has now asked the committee to hold off on some records out of national security concerns and the "need for confidentiality in presidential decision-making," per a Dec. 16 letter from White House deputy counsel Jonathan Su.

The White House declined to comment to Axios.

Details: Addressed to the committee, the letter notes that the joint agreement shields records that do not pertain to the Capitol riots but were included in the panel's request for Trump-era records.

Some of the documents also outlined sensitive information involving the National Security Council, Su wrote.

"The documents for which the Select Committee has agreed to withdraw or defer its request do not appear to bear on the White House’s preparations for or response to the events of January 6, or on efforts to overturn the election or otherwise obstruct the peaceful transfer of power."

Shielding these records "should not compromise its ability to complete its critical investigation expeditiously."

The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The big picture: In regard to other Jan. 6-related documents, Biden maintains that executive privilege is "not in the best interests of the United States," White House counsel Dana Remus wrote in a Dec. 23 letter, according to AP.