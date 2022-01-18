Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell

Sign up for our daily briefing
Rudy Giuliani. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot released its latest round of subpoenas on Tuesday evening, this time focusing on several of former President Trump's lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and former adviser Boris Epshteyn.
Why it matters: The panel said the four individuals subpoenaed were involved in efforts publicly promote Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud as well as efforts to "disrupt or delay" the certification of the election's results.
- The four individuals subpoenaed are Giuliani, Epshteyn, Powell and Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis.
The big picture: Committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a statement that he expects the four individuals to "join the nearly 400 witnesses who have spoken with the Select Committee."
- Acting as Trump's lawyer, Giuliani promoted the former president's claims of election fraud and tried to convince state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results.
- Ellis, also a lawyer for Trump, allegedly prepared and circulated two memos about the vice president's authority to reject or delay the counting of electoral votes.
- Powell, a former campaign lawyer for Trump, promoted Trump's lies about the election "in litigation and public appearances."
- Epshteyn, previously a senior adviser to Trump's campaign, attended meetings in the days leading up to Jan. 6, and held a call with Trump on Jan. 6, about possible ways to delay the certification of election results.
What to watch: All four have been asked to submit requested documents by Feb. 1 and to appear before the committee on Feb. 8.