Raskin: Suicide "permanent answer to a temporary condition"

Rep. Jamie Raskin opened up Sunday about the death of his 25-year-old son, saying suicide is "a permanent answer to a temporary condition" and he hopes he can help other Americans avoid feeling or causing the pain felt by his son Tommy.

What they're saying: Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union With Jake Tapper," the Maryland Democrat acknowledged he's not a medical expert but said to those contemplating suicide: "You must speak to people in your family. You must speak to your doctor. You must call 911, if you're alone and that's necessary. Don't go down that road."

Tommy Raskin was a second-year student at Harvard Law School when he died by suicide on Dec. 31. His parents later wrote about their son's battle with depression in an essay also celebrating his sunny disposition, devotion to others and the horrific note he left behind. It said, "My illness won today."

Today, Jamie Raskin is serving as an impeachment manager. The veteran constitutional law teacher will prosecute the case as a manager.

Raskin told Tapper he felt compelled to address the "insurrection tailgate party" on Jan. 6 because it was vital to maintaining democracy.

"I'm not going to lose my son at the end of 2020 and lose my country and my Republic in 2021," he said.

☎️ You can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.