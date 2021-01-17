Sign up for our daily briefing

Raskin: Suicide "permanent answer to a temporary condition"

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Rep. Jamie Raskin opened up Sunday about the death of his 25-year-old son, saying suicide is "a permanent answer to a temporary condition" and he hopes he can help other Americans avoid feeling or causing the pain felt by his son Tommy.

What they're saying: Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union With Jake Tapper," the Maryland Democrat acknowledged he's not a medical expert but said to those contemplating suicide: "You must speak to people in your family. You must speak to your doctor. You must call 911, if you're alone and that's necessary. Don't go down that road."

Tommy Raskin was a second-year student at Harvard Law School when he died by suicide on Dec. 31. His parents later wrote about their son's battle with depression in an essay also celebrating his sunny disposition, devotion to others and the horrific note he left behind. It said, "My illness won today."

  • Today, Jamie Raskin is serving as an impeachment manager. The veteran constitutional law teacher will prosecute the case as a manager.

Raskin told Tapper he felt compelled to address the "insurrection tailgate party" on Jan. 6 because it was vital to maintaining democracy.

  • "I'm not going to lose my son at the end of 2020 and lose my country and my Republic in 2021," he said.

☎️ You can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Go deeper

Kadia Goba
51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The dark new reality in Congress

National Guard troops keep watch at security fencing. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

This is how bad things are for elected officials and others working in a post-insurrection Congress:

  • Rep. Norma Torres (D-Calif.) said she had a panic attack while grocery shopping back home.
  • Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) said police may also have to be at his constituent meetings.
  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told a podcaster he brought a gun to his office on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 because he anticipated trouble with the proceedings that day.
Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan SwanZachary Basu
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Off the Rails

Episode 3: Descent into madness

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Beginning on election night 2020 and continuing through his final days in office, Donald Trump unraveled and dragged America with him, to the point that his followers sacked the U.S. Capitol with two weeks left in his term. This Axios series takes you inside the collapse of a president.

Episode 3: The conspiracy goes too far. Trump's outside lawyers plot to seize voting machines and spin theories about communists, spies and computer software.

President Trump was sitting in the Oval Office one day in late November when a call came in from lawyer Sidney Powell. "Ugh, Sidney," he told the staff in the room before he picked up. "She's getting a little crazy, isn't she? She's really gotta tone it down. No one believes this stuff. It's just too much."

Go deeper (6 min. read)Arrow
Lachlan Markay
54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Convicts turn to D.C. fixers for Trump pardons

Trump confidante Matt Schlapp interviews Jared Kushner last February. Schlapp is seeking a pardon for a biotech executive. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A flood of convicted criminals has retained lobbyists since November’s presidential election to press President Trump for pardons or commutations before he leaves office.

What we're hearing: Among them is Nickie Lum Davis, a Hawaii woman who pleaded guilty last year to abetting an illicit foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of fugitive Malaysian businessman Jho Low. Trump confidante Matt Schlapp also is seeking a pardon for a former biopharmaceutical executive convicted of fraud less than two months ago.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

