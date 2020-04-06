2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Jamie Dimon: U.S. can become "a stronger country" from coronavirus crisis

Jacob Knutson

Jamie Dimon. Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

JP Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said Monday in his annual letter to shareholders that the U.S. has "the resources to emerge from [the coronavirus] crisis as a stronger country."

The big picture: He added that while the New York bank will participate in government programs to address economic challenges set off by the effects of the virus, it will not ask for any regulatory relief in return.

What he's saying: "America is still the most prosperous nation the world has ever seen," Dimon said."After the crisis subsides (and it will), our country should thoroughly review all aspects of our preparedness and response."

  • "And we should use the opportunity to closely review the economic response and determine whether any additional regulatory changes are warranted to improve our financial and economic system. There will be a time and place for that — but not now."

World coronavirus updates: Fewer deaths in Italy and Spain, U.K. toll jumps

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC

Health officials in Italy and Spain are seeing a glimmer of hope, as both countries reported a decline in deaths from the novel coronavirus Sunday. But the death toll continues to surge in the United Kingdom, which now has the world's fourth highest number of fatalities from COVID-19.

The big picture: The virus has killed more than 69,000 people and infected 1.25 million others globally as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. Spain has reported the most cases outside the U.S. (more than 131,000) and Italy the most deaths (over 15,000). About half the planet's population is now on lockdown.

Scott Rosenberg

1-minute read: 10 fact-based steps to a virus crisis

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

News about the coronavirus is so big and coming so fast that it's hard to remember what happened just last week, let alone last month.

Here's the quickest possible review of the story so far — how it happened and how the U.S. lost control.

Bryan Walsh

The pandemic highlights the man-made disasters to come

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has fully arrived, how bad it gets will largely be a function of how our society responds at every level.

Why it matters: From pandemics to climate change to earthquakes, massive catastrophes lie in our future. But in a world that has the technological capability that ours does, we have the power to mitigate those disasters through our preparation and resilience — or to make them worse through our failures.

