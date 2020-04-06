Jamie Dimon: U.S. can become "a stronger country" from coronavirus crisis

JP Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said Monday in his annual letter to shareholders that the U.S. has "the resources to emerge from [the coronavirus] crisis as a stronger country."

The big picture: He added that while the New York bank will participate in government programs to address economic challenges set off by the effects of the virus, it will not ask for any regulatory relief in return.

What he's saying: "America is still the most prosperous nation the world has ever seen," Dimon said."After the crisis subsides (and it will), our country should thoroughly review all aspects of our preparedness and response."

"And we should use the opportunity to closely review the economic response and determine whether any additional regulatory changes are warranted to improve our financial and economic system. There will be a time and place for that — but not now."

