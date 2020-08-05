17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP senator says stimulus needs to be as "narrowly focused" on COVID-19 as possible

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said at an Axios virtual event Wednesday that the next coronavirus relief package needs to be as "narrowly focused" on COVID-specific issues as possible in order to resolve the differences between Republicans and Democrats.

Why it matters: Democrats and negotiators from the Trump administration remain far apart on a deal for the next tranche of relief. The fraught negotiations come as millions of Americans continue to suffer from the health and economic effects of the pandemic without the expired unemployment benefits from the first stimulus bill.

The big picture: Lankford called the $3 trillion bill passed by House Democrats in March a liberal "wish list," arguing that the package should be targeted at vaccines, treatments, schools, small businesses and providing liability protections to universities and businesses.

  • He pointed out that much like the coronavirus itself, the economic impacts of the pandemic have affected different businesses in different ways.
  • Some, like grocery stores, have seen record revenue, while others, like restaurants and travel companies, have been forced into bankruptcy.

What he's saying: "There shouldn't be a focus on giving everyone 100% ... We can't do that," Lankford said. "Whatever package we put out next, we should treat it like we treat the virus."

  • "Remember, this is other people's money we're dealing with. This is not just invented money. It's borrowed from the future or it's taken from your next-door neighbor in tax dollars, so let's target it to what we need, in the areas that need it, and not just do a blanket amount to everybody.

What to watch: Lankford said lawmakers hope to reach an agreement in days, not weeks.

Go deeper

Justin Green
20 hours ago - Health

Local governments go to war over schools

A protester during a demonstration in NYC. Photo: Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The next big coronavirus battleground will be over who has the final say on whether schools can stay open.

Why it matters: This involves the safety of young children and their parents, not to mention older educators and staff, and comes at the same time as many of the parents are out of work.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios VisualsThe

The death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 700,000 early Wednesday, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: More than 18.5 million people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and over 11.1 million have recovered.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
17 hours ago - Health

First bipartisan multistate coronavirus testing drive to tackle shortages

A Whittier Street Health Center nurse performs a COVID-19 test in Roxbury, Massachusetts, on Monday. Photo: Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

A bipartisan group of governors has joined the Rockefeller Foundation to deliver 3 million rapid coronavirus antigen tests to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help states safely reopen, the nonprofit announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: With no national plan, the initiative with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R), and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) would be the first coordinated testing strategy in the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow