James Comey to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 30, chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Comey has long been a target of President Trump and his allies for his role overseeing the FBI during its investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, the origins of which are under review by the Republican-led committee.

  • Graham said that he appreciates Comey appearing without a subpoena, adding, "He will be respectfully treated, but asked hard questions."
  • He also added that former special counsel Robert Mueller declined to appear for testimony, but that he plans to ask the Justice Department inspector general to review reports that members of Mueller's team wiped information from their phones.

What to watch: Graham signaled that additional witnesses will follow Comey's testimony, including former ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

  • "We are negotiating with Mr. McCabe and we’re hoping to get him without a subpoena. Time will tell," Graham added.
  • "We have also invited Mr. Strzok to come in, he’s selling his book. We’ll see if Mr. Strzok will come without a subpoena."

Fadel Allassan
FBI director confirms "very, very active" Russian efforts to interfere in election

FBI Director Chris Wray on Thursday told Congress the bureau has seen "very active efforts by the Russians to influence our election in 2020," primarily to "denigrate Vice President Biden and what the Russians see as kind of an anti-Russian establishment."

Why it matters: It confirms previous statements from various intelligence officials about Russia's interference activities, which continue with less than 50 days until the election.

Axios
Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 29,925,969 — Total deaths: 942,076— Total recoveries: 20,356,242Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 6,640,540 — Total deaths: 197,091 — Total recoveries: 2,525,573 — Total tests: 90,710,730Map
  3. Health: The risks of moving too fast on a coronavirus vaccine — Racial disparities during pandemic extend to health coverage losses — Coronavirus cases increase in 17 states.
  4. Politics: Trump contradicts CDC chief on when vaccine will be widely available — Biden: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump."
  5. Business: Retail sales return to trend after coronavirus plunge.
  6. Sports: Big Ten to resume football season in October MLB announces a double-bubble postseason.
Fadel Allassan
Homeland Security chief defies House subpoena to testify

Chad Wolf. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf defied a subpoena on Thursday to testify before the House Homeland Security Committee about worldwide threats to the U.S.

The big picture: The committee subpoenaed Wolf after he reneged on a commitment to testify on Sept. 8 and claimed it would be inappropriate to do so until he has been confirmed by the Senate.

