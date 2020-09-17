Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 30, chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Comey has long been a target of President Trump and his allies for his role overseeing the FBI during its investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, the origins of which are under review by the Republican-led committee.

Graham said that he appreciates Comey appearing without a subpoena, adding, "He will be respectfully treated, but asked hard questions."

He also added that former special counsel Robert Mueller declined to appear for testimony, but that he plans to ask the Justice Department inspector general to review reports that members of Mueller's team wiped information from their phones.

What to watch: Graham signaled that additional witnesses will follow Comey's testimony, including former ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.