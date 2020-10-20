1 hour ago - World

Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee and pro-democracy group sue Saudi crown prince

Demonstartor holds a poster of Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Photo: Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images

Hatice Cengiz and Democracy for the Arab World Now filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday alleging that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the murder of journalist and human rights activist Jamal Khashoggi.

Why it matters: Attorneys representing Cengiz and DAWN, a nonprofit, told reporters that the purpose of the lawsuit was to have a U.S. court hold MBS responsible for the killing and to obtain documents that would reveal the truth about Khashoggi's death. The lawsuit claims that Khashoggi was tortured, killed and dismembered “pursuant to a directive of Defendant Mohammed bin Salman.”

What they're saying: MBS and roughly two dozen co-defendants “saw Khashoggi’s actions in the United States as an existential threat to their pecuniary and other interests and, accordingly, conspired to commit the heinous acts that are the subject of this suit,” the lawsuit says.

  • Cengiz, Khashoggi's fiancee, spoke to reporters by videoconference on Tuesday, saying, “I ask that [the U.S. government] stand with me and all those who loved Jamal and say, ‘We will support your efforts to fully uncover the truth and ensure that those responsible are found liable in a court of law,’" the Washington Post writes.
  • The 61-page complaint recounted how Khashoggi was killed two years ago by government agents, and it claims he was targeted for exposing government abuses in U.S.-allied nations throughout the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

The big picture: President Trump and members of his administration have publicly stood by Saudi Arabia since Khashoggi’s 2018 death, despite the CIA's assessment that MBS ordered the killing.

  • Foreign leaders are generally exempt from civil suits in U.S. courts, however, the plaintiffs are being sued under the Alien Tort Statute and the Torture Victim Protection Act, which gives U.S. courts the ability to defend victims of “flagrant human rights violations” outside their jurisdiction, per the Wash Post.
  • The attorneys also clarified that MBS is neither the head of state nor the head of the Saudi government, reducing his claim to immunity.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell urges White House not to strike stimulus deal before election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (L) speaks during a news conference following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has urged White House negotiators not to cut a deal with Democrats on new coronavirus stimulus before the election.

Driving the news: McConnell informed Senate Republicans of the move at a closed-door lunch on Tuesday, two people familiar with his remarks tell Axios. McConnell's remarks were first reported by the Washington Post.

Axios
52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Most arrested in protests are not associated with antifa

Protesters demonstrate as a Salt Lake City police vehicle burns on May 30. Photo: Rick Bowmer/AP

Antifa may be a focus on the right, but it's hard to find in the court system.

Why it matters: Very few of the people charged in this summer's protests and riots appear to be affiliated with highly organized extremist groups, reports AP.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Republican super PAC raised $92 million in September

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: The Washington Post/Getty Images

The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC associated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, raised more than twice as much this September as it did two years ago, according to an FEC filing that will go live Tuesday night.

By the numbers: The SLF raised $92 million in September, spent $105 million, and ended the month with $113 million cash on hand, as Republicans work to maintain their majority on Nov. 3.

