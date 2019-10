A month after his trade request, Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey got his wish and was sent to the Rams yesterday in exchange for two 1st-round picks (and a 4th-rounder).

Why it matters: In addition to shaking up the current NFL season, this trade may have also "ushered in a new era of how NFL superstars view and wield their power," writes WashPost's Adam Kilgore.