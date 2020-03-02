58 mins ago - Economy & Business

Jack Welch dies at 84

Jack Welch, the former chairman and CEO of General Electric, died at 84, according to a Monday announcement from his wife.

Why it matters: During Welch's 20 years at the helm of the conglomerate, the company's market value grew from $12 billion to $410 billion, becoming one of the world’s most valuable companies, CNBC reports. He was known for his streamlining of GE's workforce, cutting its employees by more than 100,000 at the start of his tenure to improve the company's bottom line.

The average NBA team is now worth $2.1 billion

The average NBA franchise is now valued at $2.12 billion, per Forbes — a figure that has grown 476% in the past decade.

Why it matters: Thanks to the NBA's international growth and the $24 billion TV deal it signed with ESPN and Turner in 2014, team values have grown at a much faster rate than the other three major U.S. sports leagues.

Microsoft again top U.S. company as market cap hits $1.435T

Microsoft again became the most valuable U.S. company on Monday as its stock rose to another record high. Microsoft regained the designation after more than three months in second place, trailing Apple.

Details: The company's stock rose 2.6% to boost its market capitalization to $1.435 trillion. The last time Microsoft was the most valuable U.S. company at the market's close was Oct. 30. Prior to that, Microsoft was the most valuable for 127-straight sessions, from April 18 through Oct. 17, according to MarketWatch. Year to date, Microsoft's stock has jumped by 19.7%.

If Buffett's job splits, Berkshire Hathaway could be in for a makeover

Warren Buffett turns 90 in August, and his holding company Berkshire Hathaway could be in for a stock-boosting makeover after he eventually retires, Andrew Bary of Barron's writes (subscription).

Why it matters: Many investors believe that new leadership could allow room for new value as the conglomerate breaks up, Bary writes — "or at least be more amenable to an idea that Buffett opposes."

