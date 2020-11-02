Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Jacinda Ardern announces "incredibly diverse" New Zealand cabinet

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with her new Foreign Minister, Nanaia Mahuta. Photo: Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday her "incredibly diverse" new 20-member Cabinet, as she revealed Finance Minister Grant Robertson would also serve as deputy prime minister — the first openly gay New Zealander to hold the position.

Of note: Ardern spoke during her first term of the need to improve the gender balance in government and women and members of New Zealand's Māori community are well represented in the new Cabinet.

"It is both a Cabinet with huge merit and talent, which also happens to be incredibly diverse. .... These are individuals who have been promoted for what they bring to the Cabinet, they also reflect the New Zealand that elected them. I think as a country we should be proud of this."
— Ardern's news conference remarks

The big picture: Women now hold eight of the full Cabinet positions and make up 43% of Ardern's wider administration, per the Conversation. 53% of the Labour caucus and 47% of parliament is female.

  • Five Labour members of parliament and 25% of executive are Māori. And Ardern appointed Māori Nanaia Mahuta as foreign minister.
  • Meanwhile, Green Party co-leader, Marama Davidson who is Māori, and fellow co-leader James Shaw, who is openly gay, both hold ministerial portfolios outside of Cabinet.

Rebecca Falconer
Nov 1, 2020 - World

New Zealand Greens accept PM Jacinda Ardern's "cooperation agreement" offer

New Zealand Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson (L) and Prime Minister and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, after signing a co-operation agreement in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday morning local time. Photo: Lynn Grieveson/Newsroom via Getty Images

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party has signed a "cooperation agreement" with the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand as she prepares to form a new government.

Of note: Labour won enough parliamentary seats in the Oct. 17 election to govern alone for the first time since NZ's proportional representation voting system was introduced in 1996.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: White House accuses Fauci of playing politics with coronavirus comments ahead of electionTrump COVID adviser Scott Atlas apologizes for appearing on Russian state television.
  2. Health: 18 states set single-day coronavirus case records last weekThanksgiving will be COVID "inflection point," former FDA commissioner says.
  3. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
  4. Technology: Fully at-home rapid COVID test to move forward.
Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Trump and Biden make final push for voters on the campaign trail

Combination images of President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on the campaign trail this weekend. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's contrasting styles and attitudes toward the coronavirus pandemic are starkly evident as they make last-ditch attempts to win the support of American voters.

The big picture: Trump is holding packed rallies as he criss-crosses states, with events scheduled in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida on Sunday. Biden's campaign is focusing on Pennsylvania, seen as crucial to the election, having spent Saturday in Michigan, another swing state. His campaigning has been notable for precautions against COVID-19, such as holding drive-in rallies.

