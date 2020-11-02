Jacinda Ardern announces "incredibly diverse" New Zealand cabinet

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with her new Foreign Minister, Nanaia Mahuta. Photo: Kerry Marshall/Getty Images
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday her "incredibly diverse" new 20-member Cabinet, as she revealed Finance Minister Grant Robertson would also serve as deputy prime minister — the first openly gay New Zealander to hold the position.
Of note: Ardern spoke during her first term of the need to improve the gender balance in government and women and members of New Zealand's Māori community are well represented in the new Cabinet.
"It is both a Cabinet with huge merit and talent, which also happens to be incredibly diverse. .... These are individuals who have been promoted for what they bring to the Cabinet, they also reflect the New Zealand that elected them. I think as a country we should be proud of this."— Ardern's news conference remarks
The big picture: Women now hold eight of the full Cabinet positions and make up 43% of Ardern's wider administration, per the Conversation. 53% of the Labour caucus and 47% of parliament is female.
- Five Labour members of parliament and 25% of executive are Māori. And Ardern appointed Māori Nanaia Mahuta as foreign minister.
- Meanwhile, Green Party co-leader, Marama Davidson who is Māori, and fellow co-leader James Shaw, who is openly gay, both hold ministerial portfolios outside of Cabinet.
