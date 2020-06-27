Schools in Italy scheduled to reopen on Sept. 14

Schools across Italy are scheduled to reopen starting September 14, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Education Minister Lucia Azzolina announced on Friday.

Why it matters: Parents in Italy started returning to work in early May, per the New York Times, as the country gradually reopened after weathering one of the worst early coronavirus outbreaks in the world.

Some families and working parents struggled with childcare in the time between businesses and schools reopening, per the Times.

Details: Social distancing in classrooms should be enforced as schools reopen, with staggered morning arrivals and meals served in class instead of cafeterias, the government announced, per CNN.

Where it stands: COVID-19 infections and fatalities have remained low in Italy throughout June after a steady decrease in May, per data from the World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins. The country reported 255 new cases and 30 new deaths on Friday, per WHO.

