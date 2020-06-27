2 hours ago - World

Schools in Italy scheduled to reopen on Sept. 14

Students wearing face masks wait to enter their High School Graduation Exams outside the Liceo Classico Massimo D'Azeglio on June 17 in Turin, Italy. Photo: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Schools across Italy are scheduled to reopen starting September 14, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Education Minister Lucia Azzolina announced on Friday.

Why it matters: Parents in Italy started returning to work in early May, per the New York Times, as the country gradually reopened after weathering one of the worst early coronavirus outbreaks in the world.

  • Some families and working parents struggled with childcare in the time between businesses and schools reopening, per the Times.

Details: Social distancing in classrooms should be enforced as schools reopen, with staggered morning arrivals and meals served in class instead of cafeterias, the government announced, per CNN.

Where it stands: COVID-19 infections and fatalities have remained low in Italy throughout June after a steady decrease in May, per data from the World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins. The country reported 255 new cases and 30 new deaths on Friday, per WHO.

Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 9,859,738 — Total deaths: 495,573 — Total recoveries — 4,980,319Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m ET: 2,483,516 — Total deaths: 125,169 — Total recoveries: 670,809 — Total tested: 29,810,767Map.
  3. Congress: Lawmakers replace handshakes and baby-kissing with virtual campaigns — Pandemic rewires the future of Congress.
  4. Public health: Coronavirus shrinks planned family sizesWhy contact tracing is failing.
  5. States: Texas Gov. Abbott regrets opening bars after seeing the "aftermath" of a coronavirus surge.
  6. Business: Social distancing spices up demand for meal kits.
  7. Immigration: Judge orders ICE to release children from family detention centers.
  8. Education: A blueprint for managing colleges.
  9. 1 🎥 thing: Summer's hottest blockbusters delayed.
Alayna Treene
43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pandemic rewires the future of Congress

Illustration of U.S. Capitol building with line circling the building

The pandemic is pushing Congress toward remote hearings and votes, and is changing lobbying, fundraising and campaigning.

Why it matters: The coronavirus is forcing one of the most change-averse institutions in the U.S. to rethink how it's always done things.

Rashaan Ayesh
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Princeton drops Woodrow Wilson's name from school due to "racist thinking"

Princeton campus. Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber announced Saturday the institution will remove President Woodrow Wilson's name from its public policy school and a residential college.

What Eisgruber is saying: "The trustees conclude that Woodrow Wilson's racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school or college whose scholars, students, and alumni must firmly stand against racism in all its forms."

