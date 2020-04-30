2 hours ago - World

Over 4 million Italian workers apply for coronavirus relief funds

Orion Rummler

A woman at the Piazza Navona in Rome on April 29. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images

Over 4 million workers have applied to Italy's national welfare agency to get 600 euro payments (roughly $650) for wages lost due to the country's stay-at-home order, the agency tweeted on Wednesday.

The big picture: Italy plans to phase out of the world's longest-running coronavirus lockdown next week. As factories and construction sites reopen, the country will have to keep infections down to prevent another novel coronavirus spike.

Where it stands: The agency initially predicted that 2.3 million people would apply to the fund, Reuters reports. 650,000 applications for financial help are currently being verified, tweeted the agency, INPS.

  • Italy's unemployment rate is expected to hit 11% this year, per Statista.
  • Bloomberg Economics forecasts a 13% shrink in the country's GDP this year, while the government predicts the GDP will contract by 8%.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 227,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 971,000 have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 236,000).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has now killed more than 60,800 Americans and infected over 1 million others in less than three months since the first known death was reported in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: The rate of COVID-19 deaths is 17.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, per NPR. More than 120,000 Americans have recovered from the virus and over 6 million tests have been conducted in the U.S. as of Wednesday evening.

Bob Herman

NIH to start "Shark Tank" process to speed up coronavirus tests

The U.S. is conducting about 1.6 million COVID-19 tests per week right now. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

The National Institutes of Health is spending $1.5 billion in federal stimulus money to speed the development of COVID-19 tests, with a goal of creating "millions" of quick tests every week "by the end of summer 2020, and even more in time for the flu season," the federal agency said Wednesday.

Why it matters: Containing the coronavirus outbreak and resuming a semblance of normal life will require a big increase in the country's testing capacity, which is still well below where experts say it should be.

13 hours ago - Health