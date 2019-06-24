Italy to host 2026 Winter Olympic games

The International Olympic Committee on Monday awarded the 2026 Winter Olympic games to Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in northern Italy over Stockholm and Åre, Sweden.

The big picture: Italy last hosted the games in Turin in 2006, while Cortina's Alpine ski resort was last on the Olympic stage in 1956. The IOC pledged to provide the country with $925 million for operating costs of up to $1.7 billion, AP reports.