World

Israeli delegation travels to Bahrain to draft U.S.-brokered peace treaty

Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

A senior Israeli delegation traveled Wednesday to Bahrain for talks on the drafting of the U.S.-brokered peace treaty between the countries, Israeli officials told me.

The state of play: Both countries need to draft a detailed and comprehensive peace treaty that will have a firm legal status and include side agreements on several fields of bilateral cooperation, according to the officials.

  • During the talks in Manama, Israeli and Bahraini officials will map the different fields for cooperation to be included in the treaty. Israeli officials tell me they want to use the peace treaty with the UAE as a template for the document with Bahrain.

The big picture: At a ceremony in Washington last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani signed a "declaration of peace" — a symbolic document that spoke in general terms about the establishment of diplomatic relations and cooperation between the countries.

The visit of the Israeli delegation was agreed upon during a phone call on Tuesday between between Netanyahu and Bahraini Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa.

  • The Israeli delegation is headed by the acting director-general of Netanyahu's office Ronen Peretz and the director-general of the foreign ministry Alon Ushpiz. The delegation also includes officials from the national security council and other government ministries.
  • The Israeli delegation will hold talks with senior Bahraini officials, possibly with the crown prince and foreign minister.

Worth noting: The Israeli delegation travelled on an Israir plane — the first Israeli commercial airliner to land in Bahrain, flying over Saudi airspace.

Erica Pandey
Economy & Business

The high-wage jobs aren't coming back

Reproduced from Indeed; Chart: Axios Visuals

The pandemic has caught up with high-wage jobs.

The big picture: Early on, the pandemic walloped hiring across the wage spectrum and in every sector. Now, states have opened up, and the lower-wage retail and restaurant jobs have slowly come back — but higher-paying jobs are lagging behind.

Caitlin Owens
Health

The FDA plans to toughen coronavirus vaccine standards

President Trump and FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn. Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration plans to toughen the requirements for a coronavirus vaccine emergency authorization, which would make it more difficult for one to be ready by the election, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Why it matters: Public skepticism of an eventual vaccine keeps increasing as President Trump keeps making promises that are at odds with members of his own administration.

Dion Rabouin
Economy & Business

Wall Street fears meltdown over election and Supreme Court

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and President Trump's vow to name her replacement to the Supreme Court before November's election are amplifying Wall Street's worries about major volatility and market losses ahead of and even after the election.

The big picture: The 2020 election is the most expensive event risk on record, per Bloomberg — with insurance bets on implied volatility six times their normal level, according to JPMorgan analysts. And it could take days or even weeks to count the record number of mail-in ballots and declare a winner.

