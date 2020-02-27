1 hour ago - World

Israeli election: Netanyahu has momentum despite corruption case

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Netanyahu campaigns with a friend behind him. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enters Israel's third elections in 10 months with momentum — and with his corruption trial looming just two weeks after the vote.

Why it matters: Israeli politics have been deadlocked for nearly a year as Netanyahu and his centrist rival, Benny Gantz, grapple for power. Monday's vote could provide the breakthrough, or set Israel on course for yet another election.

Where things stand: Netanyahu's Likud party has taken a narrow lead in recent polls, ahead of Gantz's Blue and White, which had previously led most polls since September.

  • Netanyahu's recent trips to Washington, for the unveiling of President Trump's peace plan, and Moscow, to secure the release of an Israeli woman held on drug charges, helped boost the prime minister's image as a foreign policy maestro.
  • At the same time, Netanyahu ended his quest for parliamentary immunity from the three corruption indictments against him. That deprived Gantz of the central issue driving his campaign, as he'd plan to focus his electoral push around Netanyahu's immunity hearings.
  • Netanyahu's approval ratings have also pulled ahead of Gantz's, which slid in recent weeks.

What to watch: Netanyahu is seeking a right-wing majority in the Knesset, Israel's 120-member parliament. With 61 seats, his political bloc could disrupt the legal proceedings or at least allow him to continue as prime minister during the trial.

  • The latest polls project that the right-wing bloc will win one seat more than Gantz's center-left bloc, but that neither will gain a majority.
  • Gantz has ruled out a unity government, saying he won't negotiate with Netanyahu due to the corruption trial.
  • Barring a surprise result, a fourth election is likely.

Either way, on March 17 Netanyahu's battle for survival will move from the ballot box to the courthouse.

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Israeli court sets date of Netanyahu corruption trial

Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust is set to begin on March 17 at the district court in Jerusalem, the court announced today.

Why it matters: Netanyahu's trial will begin two weeks after the March 2 elections, likely in the middle of efforts to form a new government.

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Netanyahu slows annexation push as White House message shifts

Trump and Netanyahu at the White House. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu no longer plans to bring annexations in the West Bank before his Cabinet for a vote in the coming days, after being urged to slow down by the White House.

Why it matters: Netanyahu seemed to receive the green light he was looking for yesterday to go ahead with annexations of all Israeli settlements and much of the Jordan Valley — and he planned to act quickly. Now, he's taking a step back.

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Scoop: What really happened on Netanyahu's landmark visit to Oman

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting with the sultan of Oman, Oct. 26, 2018. Photo: Israeli Prime Ministry Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's historic visit to Oman lay a failed effort to restart the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and an embarrassing diplomatic incident that almost torpedoed the visit, Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: The October 2018 trip ranks as one of Netanyahu's signature foreign policy achievements, as he was the first Israeli leader to visit Oman in 22 years. But the story of what exactly took place has not previously been told.

