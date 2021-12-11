Sign up for our daily briefing

Narrator of ISIS recruitment, propaganda videos pleads guilty

The Department of Justice building in Washington, D.C. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Mohammed Khalifa pleaded guilty on Friday to providing material support to the Islamic State via the violent propaganda videos he narrated in English that were part of the the terrorist group's campaign to recruit Westerners.

Why it matters: Federal prosecutors said the videos that Khalifa narrated showed explicit footage of terrorists executing and decapitating prisoners — with the 38-year-old Canadian citizen participating in some of the cases.

Details: Inspired by al-Qaeda's Anwar al-Awlaki, Khalifa traveled to Syria in 2013 and joined ISIS, fighting on the battlefield in addition to narrating the propaganda videos, according to prosecutors.

  • Syrian Defense Forces captured him in 2019, and the FBI gained custody earlier this year. The Justice Department filed charges against him in the Eastern District of Virginia.
  • U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III has accepted Khalifa's plea.

What's next: Khalifa, who is scheduled for sentencing on April 15, faces up to life in prison.

Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

America's inflation burst

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Inflation is bursting almost everywhere — a warning that rapid price spikes may stick around.

Why it matters: Until recently, high prices have been shrugged off as temporary, thanks to pandemic-era quirks (read: messed-up supply chains) that are expected to ease.

Sam Baker
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas anti-abortion law to proceed

Abortion and anti-abortion rights demonstrators rally outside the Supreme Court. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Friday said some lawsuits against Texas' anti-abortion law — the strictest in the country — can proceed.

The big picture: The court's decision is not a ruling on the merits of Texas' law — and leaves the law in place — but it paves the way for the courts to decide whether that law is constitutional.

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
Updated 8 hours ago - Economy & Business

Our insatiable appetite for speedy delivery

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

We used to be impressed by two-day shipping, then next-day shipping. Now we want our groceries in just 15 minutes.

Why it matters: Our addiction to super-fast delivery — intensified by the pandemic — is clogging our cities, creating more low-paying jobs, and shuttering mom-and-pop stores on Main Street.

