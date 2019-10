So, it seems the theme of the weekend was "let's see how incredible the human body is when discipline, effort and talent collide."

The big picture: In addition to a pair of staggering marathon feats by Kenyan runners Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei, this weekend also saw some of the world's best athletes descend on Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, for the 2019 Ironman World Championship.