Flashback: The Iraqi parliament called on the U.S. government to expel American troops from the country on Jan. 5 in response to the U.S. airstrike on Soleimani.

The State Department rejected the Iraqi government’s request to discuss pulling American troops out last Friday.

Context: Iraq’s acting prime minister said in a speech to his cabinet on Wednesday that expelling U.S. troops from the country would follow "an appropriate time line," per the Times — suggesting a non-immediate departure.

What they're saying: A Pentagon spokesperson told Axios' Jonathan Swan that he had "nothing to share" when asked for context on the Times' story.



