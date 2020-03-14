2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

3 Americans injured in rocket strike on Iraqi camp

Orion Rummler

U.S. Army forces supervise a training session at Camp Taji, Iraq. Photo: Sabah Arar/AFP via Getty Images

Three American and two Iraqi service members were injured Saturday morning in a rocket attack on Camp Taji in Iraq, a base north of Baghdad, U.S. military spokesperson Army Col. Myles Caggins tweeted.

Driving the news: The U.S. targeted five Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah (KH) weapon storage facilities in Iraq on Thursday, following Wednesday's lethal attack that killed two U.S. service members, per the Department of Defense.

Orion Rummler

U.S. launches retaliatory strikes against Iranian-backed militias in Iraq

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on March 5 in Arlington, Virginia. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The U.S. targeted five Kataib Hezbollah (KH) weapon storage facilities in Iraq on Thursday, following Wednesday's lethal attack on U.S. service members, the Department of Defense said.

Driving the news: Two U.S. service members and one member of the anti-ISIS coalition were killed in a rocket attack in Iraq on Wednesday. Similar rocket attacks in the past have been attributed to KH.

Ursula Perano

2 U.S. service members killed by rocket attack in Iraq

Service members at Camp Taji, Iraq. Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images

Two U.S. service members and one other member of the anti-ISIS coalition were killed in a rocket attack in Iraq Wednesday, a Defense Department spokesperson confirmed to the Washington Post.

Why it matters: The Pentagon has not yet said who is responsible, but past rocket attacks of this kind have been attributed to Iranian-backed Shiite militias like Kataib Hezbollah (KH). In December, a rocket attack by KH killed a U.S. contractor in Iraq, resulting in a string of retaliatory attacks that culminated in a U.S. drone strike against top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Rebecca Falconer

Iraq base hosting U.S. military in Baghdad hit by "small rockets"

Protesters try to set fire to the outside fence of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Dec. 31. Photo: Khalil Dawood/Xinhua/Bai Ping via Getty Images

"Small rockets" hit the Iraqi base hosting American and other troops in Baghdad's Green Zone early Sunday, a U.S. military spokesperson confirmed in a statement.

Details: The attack at the base hosting International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve troops occurred just before 3:30 a.m., said Col. Myles B. Caggins III. There were no casualties and an investigation has been opened into the incident, he added.

