Iran's Revolutionary Guard claims to have shot down U.S. drone

A group of members of Basij paramilitary force, affiliated to the Revolutionary Guard, chant slogan during the annual Quds, or Jerusalem Day rally in Tehran, Iran, Friday, May 31, 2019.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard. Photo: Sobhan Farajvan/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claims it has shot down " an American spy drone," the state-run news agency IRNA reported on Thursday. ABC News and Reuters later reported U.S. officials confirming an unmanned drone had been shot down over the Strait of Hormuz — not in Iranian airspace.

Details: IRNA said Iran shot a drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk, after it entered Iranian airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in southern Iran. AP reports the U.S. military declined to immediately comment on the reported incident. But a U.S. Central Command spokesman told the news agency, "There was no drone over Iranian territory."

The big picture: The report comes amid escalating tension between Iran and the U.S., which announced this week it's sending an extra 1,000 troops to the Middle East in response to "hostile behavior by Iranian forces and their proxy groups" that threaten U.S. "personnel and interests."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

