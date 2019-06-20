Iran's Revolutionary Guard claims to have shot down U.S. drone

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claims it has shot down " an American spy drone," the state-run news agency IRNA reported on Thursday. ABC News and Reuters later reported U.S. officials confirming an unmanned drone had been shot down over the Strait of Hormuz — not in Iranian airspace.

Details: IRNA said Iran shot a drone, identified as RQ-4 Global Hawk, after it entered Iranian airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in southern Iran. AP reports the U.S. military declined to immediately comment on the reported incident. But a U.S. Central Command spokesman told the news agency, "There was no drone over Iranian territory."