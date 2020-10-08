20 mins ago - World

U.S. places massive sanctions on Iranian financial sector

A handout image from the Iran International Photo Agency shows a view of the reactor building at the Bushehr nuclear power plant. Photo: IIPA via Getty Images

The U.S. Treasury on Thursday imposed a sweeping set of sanctions on 18 major Iranian banks in a move that could blow apart the international remnants of the country's 2015 nuclear deal.

Why it matters: "The move all but severs Iran from the global financial system, slashing the few remaining legal links it has and making it more dependent on informal or illicit trade," per Bloomberg.

  • "Some believe that Thursday’s action could destroy any chance of salvaging the accord by making it impossible for Iranian banks to have any relationships with their foreign counterparts," writes the AP.
  • The Treasury said in a statement that the sanctions "deny the Iranian government financial resources that may be used to fund and support its nuclear program, missile development, terrorism and terrorist proxy networks, and malign regional influence."

Flashback: The Trump administration reimposed sanctions against Iran last month as part of its "maximum pressure" campaign against the country. It said the sanctions were intended reinforce a 2007 UN arms embargo set to expire this month.

What they're saying: "Today’s action to identify the financial sector and sanction eighteen major Iranian banks reflects our commitment to stop illicit access to U.S. dollars," said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

  • "Our sanctions programs will continue until Iran stops its support of terrorist activities and ends its nuclear programs. Today’s actions will continue to allow for humanitarian transactions to support the Iranian people."

Behnam Ben Taleblu
20 hours ago - World
Expert Voices

Will Iran’s past become prologue for Nagorno-Karabakh?

Rouhani speaks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Photo: Iranian Presidency Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is calling for “stability” and an “end” to the current fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan — but should the conflict between its northern neighbors escalate, Tehran may well deepen its involvement.

What to watch: Iran's recent history — specifically the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988) — provides a model of how that escalation might happen.

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute, author of Codebook
Oct 7, 2020 - World

Ransomware victims may be penalized for paying up, says Treasury

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Victims of ransomware attacks who pay criminals to release their data may be held liable for violating U.S. sanctions — even if they don’t know the true identity of their tormentors, advised the Treasury Department in a bulletin last week.

Why it matters: The move could doubly punish the victims of ransomware attacks.

Maria Arias
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

6 people charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Photo: Brittany Greeson for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Six men have been charged in an alleged plot to violently overthrow the government and kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to an FBI affidavit unsealed Thursday. Seven other men linked to the militia group Wolverine Watchmen were charged by Michigan's attorney general for plotting to attack the state Capitol building.

The big picture: Whitmer has been heavily criticized by some right-wing groups for implementing strict coronavirus restrictions. In April, hundreds of protesters, including armed members of local militias, stormed the Michigan Capitol in protest of Whitmer's stay-at-home order.

