European negotiators warn "end of the road" is near as Iran nuclear talks pause

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
The scene in Vienna. Photo: EU Vienna Delegation Handout via Getty
Senior European diplomats briefed reporters on Friday that they were disappointed by Iran's decision to request a pause in the nuclear talks in Vienna amid what they described as “technical progress."
Why it matters: The U.S. and the deal's European signatories — France, Germany and the U.K — have stressed several times in the nearly three weeks since talks resumed that Iran is dragging its feet and taking maximalist positions. They insist the time for negotiations is running out.
- “There has been some technical progress in the past 24 hours, but that just brings us a little closer to where we were in June," a European diplomat said on Friday.
- "In just a few weeks, not months, the non-proliferation advantages achieved by the 2015 nuclear deal will be irrelevant. We are rapidly approaching the end of the road for these negotiations."
Flashback: Talks broke off in June after the election of Iran's hardline president, Embrahim Raisi. The U.S. and its European allies say Raisi's negotiators have backed off the agreements reached under the previous Iranian government.
- The Iranians, meanwhile, contend that they're showing flexibility and claimed "significant progress" was made this week.
Between the lines: According to the European diplomats, that progress related to the format of negotiations — how talks would proceed both with regard to Iranian nuclear rollback and U.S. sanctions relief — rather than the substance. Those process issues had previously been holding up the talks.
Driving the news: On Thursday night, Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, notified the other delegations that his team would be returning to Tehran the next day for consultations.
- The European diplomats say they were surprised by the decision and had been planning to continue the talks.
- Iranian sources told Iranian media that the request to break off for consultations came from the European side.
What they're saying: The diplomats said Iran's nuclear program is now more advanced than ever before and stressed that Tehran must refrain from further escalation.
- Meanwhile, Bagheri told the Iranian press that the new bases for the talks both on sanctions relief and nuclear measures “are different from the ones finalized” in June by the previous government.
What’s next: There's no date yet for the next round of talks, though negotiations could resume after Christmas.