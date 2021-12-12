Sign up for our daily briefing

Iran negotiator "optimistic" despite sanctions impasse

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images

Iran's lead negotiator in the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna criticized the position of the European negotiators on Sunday, telling Iranian state-run media that they had failed to propose compromises on the issue of sanctions.

Catch up quick: Negotiations resumed after a months-long standstill following the election of Iran's new hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi.

  • If the new round of talks fails, the United States and the E3 — France, Germany and the U.K. — are expected to take steps to increase pressure on Iran.
  • Earlier this month, the U.S. and E3 nations said that Iran had backtracked on certain commitments to roll back its nuclear program and was not negotiating seriously.

What they're saying: "European parties fail to come up with any initiatives to resolve differences over the removal of sanctions (on Iran)," Ali Bagheri Kani said Sunday, according to Iranian state-run media, per Reuters.

  • Nevertheless, Bagheri Kani told local media Sunday that he remains "optimistic" about reaching an agreement, Iran's Press TV reported.

The big picture: Kani's comments follow remarks by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss earlier Sunday, emphasizing that Iran is facing its "last chance" on reaching a nuclear deal, Reuters reported.

  • "This is the last chance for Iran to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution to this issue, which has to be agreeing the terms of the JCPOA," Truss said.
  • Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, likewise told reporters Sunday that "time is running out" to reach an agreement, and that Iran's position had set the negotiations back by six months.

Go deeper: Western negotiators tell Iran new nuclear proposals are "not serious"

Go deeper

Yacob Reyes
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

California governor to create Texas-like law to ban assault weapons

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Saturday that he would push for a new law modeled after Texas' anti-abortion law to tackle gun control in his state.

The big picture: Newsom said he directed his staff to work with the legislature and Attorney General to work on a bill that would allow private citizens to sue for up to $10,000 “anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in the State of California.”

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

CNN hires Chris Wallace away from Fox News

Long-time "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace is leaving the network after nearly two decades, he announced Sunday. He will be joining CNN as an anchor for its new streaming service, CNN+.

Why it matters: Known for his impartiality and tough interviews, Wallace was the bedrock of the network's hard news division, commanding respect from political leaders on both sides of the aisle, even at a time when cable news has become much more polarizing.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kentucky governor: More than 80 presumed dead, "entire towns flattened"

A view of the damage caused by tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Gov. Andy Beshear said more than 80 people are presumed dead in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes tore through the state on Friday, causing catastrophic damage.

Driving the news: "This is the deadliest tornado event we've ever had" in the state, Beshear said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow