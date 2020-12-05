Iran's coronavirus death toll has topped 50,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Why it matters: The grim milestone comes two weeks after the country imposed restrictions in its major cities, which aimed to slow the spread of the virus and daily death toll.

On Friday, Iran saw a COVID-related death count of 347, per JHU, compared to its highest daily toll of 486 on Nov. 16 — prior to when the partial lockdown was put in place.

What they're saying: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday that if people do not follow the required health measures, restrictions may increase.

"Care should not be neglected in the hope of vaccination," Rouhani added. "Those who violate the quarantine period must be dealt with decisively."

By the numbers: Since the restrictions went into effect on Nov. 21, Iran's total cases to date have increased to 1,028,986. Daily positive cases peaked to 14,051 on Nov. 27.