Iran claims it has captured 17 CIA spies

Iranian intelligence officials said on Monday that they had detained 17 people on suspicion of being spies for the Central Intelligence Agency and some have been sentenced to death, according to Iran's state media.

Details: U.S. officials had yet to comment on the report. An Iranian official said Iran had identified and dismantled a "big spy network affiliated with CIA" on June 18, IRNA reports. State TV in Iran broadcast images it claimed showed CIA officers in touch with the suspected spies, per Reuters.

The suspects — all Iranian citizens — were employed in "sensitive and vital governmental and private sectors" in the economic, nuclear, infrastructural, military and cyber centers, where they're alleged to have collected classified information, according to the Tehran Times.

