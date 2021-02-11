Sign up for our daily briefing

Where Iowa stands on women's representation in politics

Data: Axios Research; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Four women now represent Iowa in Congress, a record for the state.

  • But the count slipped in the Iowa Legislature, where there are 43 women, two fewer than the record set in 2019.

By the numbers: Fewer women ran for seats in the Iowa Legislature in 2020. Last year, 33.6% of state legislative candidates were women, compared to 35.3% in 2018.

The trailblazers:

  • Carolyn Campbell Pendray, a Democrat, became the first woman elected to the Iowa Legislature in 1928.
  • Sen. Joni Ernst (R) became the first woman Iowa sent to Congress when she was elected in November 2014.
  • Rep. Cindy Axne (D) was elected in the 2018 midterms.
  • Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) and Rep. Ashley Hinson (R) are the latest to join the club this year.
L to R: Carolyn Campbell Pendray, Rep. Cindy Axe and Sen. Joni Ernst. Photos courtesy of the Iowa Legislative Services Agency and the offices of Axne and Ernst

This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Jason Clayworth
Feb 10, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

The challenge ahead for Des Moines hotels

Data: STR; Chart: Axios Visuals

Despite a devastating dip in business due to the pandemic, Des Moines hotels are starting to see small gains from events like the Feb. 2-4 Iowa Ag Expo and the State Wrestling Championships set to take place later this month.

The big picture: Bouncing back to pre-pandemic occupancy rides on the success of the vaccine rollout, Greg Edwards, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau, told Axios.

Axios
40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The daily highlights from Trump's 2nd Senate impeachment trial

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The back half of 16 hours of arguments from the House impeachment managers is set to kick off on Thursday at noon, as the Senate plows full steam ahead in its unprecedented trial of a former president.

The big picture: Donald Trump is unlikely to be convicted on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection," as only a handful of Republicans have signaled their intention to vote against the party's most popular figure. But the House managers' presentation of chilling, never-before-seen security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol assault may make that vote more difficult.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
44 mins ago - Economy & Business

Top central bankers turn their backs on inflation fears

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Samuel Corum, Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Two of the world's foremost central bankers reinforced their positions on the potential for damaging inflation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, saying in no uncertain terms that they simply don't see it.

Why it matters: This is exactly what former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers warned about in his recent op-ed in the Washington Post, citing the potential for "inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation, with consequences for the value of the dollar and financial stability."

