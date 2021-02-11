Where Iowa stands on women's representation in politics

Four women now represent Iowa in Congress, a record for the state.

But the count slipped in the Iowa Legislature, where there are 43 women, two fewer than the record set in 2019.

By the numbers: Fewer women ran for seats in the Iowa Legislature in 2020. Last year, 33.6% of state legislative candidates were women, compared to 35.3% in 2018.

The trailblazers:

Carolyn Campbell Pendray, a Democrat, became the first woman elected to the Iowa Legislature in 1928.

a Democrat, became the first woman elected to the Iowa Legislature in 1928. Sen. Joni Ernst (R) became the first woman Iowa sent to Congress when she was elected in November 2014.

became the first woman Iowa sent to Congress when she was elected in November 2014. Rep. Cindy Axne (D) was elected in the 2018 midterms.

was elected in the 2018 midterms. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) and Rep. Ashley Hinson (R) are the latest to join the club this year.

L to R: Carolyn Campbell Pendray, Rep. Cindy Axe and Sen. Joni Ernst. Photos courtesy of the Iowa Legislative Services Agency and the offices of Axne and Ernst

