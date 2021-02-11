Where Iowa stands on women's representation in politics

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Four women now represent Iowa in Congress, a record for the state.
- But the count slipped in the Iowa Legislature, where there are 43 women, two fewer than the record set in 2019.
By the numbers: Fewer women ran for seats in the Iowa Legislature in 2020. Last year, 33.6% of state legislative candidates were women, compared to 35.3% in 2018.
The trailblazers:
- Carolyn Campbell Pendray, a Democrat, became the first woman elected to the Iowa Legislature in 1928.
- Sen. Joni Ernst (R) became the first woman Iowa sent to Congress when she was elected in November 2014.
- Rep. Cindy Axne (D) was elected in the 2018 midterms.
- Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) and Rep. Ashley Hinson (R) are the latest to join the club this year.
This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.