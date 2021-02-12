Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Rep. Axne wants local governments prioritized on COVID-19 relief

Rep. Cindy Axne during an interview in Washington, D.C. in 2019. Photo: Melissa Lyttle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The upcoming COVID-19 stimulus package is likely the last chance for Iowa's local governments to get federal relief, Rep. Cindy Axne (D) told Axios.

Why it matters: The state's cities and counties are losing millions in tax revenue and municipal fees, as everything from hotel bookings to park shelter rentals have dropped due to the pandemic.

The big picture: Des Moines city officials estimate COVID-19 cost them at least $25 million in revenue over FY 2021.

  • Stimulus money could cover lost income and soften additional expenses, like rental assistance, City Manager Scott Sanders told WOI-TV.

The state of play: House Democrats support $350 billion for states and municipalities, but Republicans say they don't want to reward poorly managed governments, according to PolitiFact.

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she expects the House bill to pass before the end of the month, CNBC reports.

What she's saying: Further negotiations are ahead as people anxiously await relief, but Axne said she will stand by including local aid.

  • "The fact that we haven't got it in any bill so far, to me, indicates that this really is the last time we're going to be able to focus on this and we've got to make sure it's a priority."

This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Jason ClayworthLinh Ta
Feb 11, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

Where Iowa stands on women's representation in politics

Data: Axios Research; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Four women now represent Iowa in Congress, a record for the state.

  • But the count slipped in the Iowa Legislature, where there are 43 women, two fewer than the record set in 2019.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Linh Ta
Feb 11, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

COVID relief eases Des Moines Public School's budget pains

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Des Moines schools received a whopping $41 million in the latest round of CARES Act funding — more than any other Iowa school district.

Why it matters: The money comes as budget cuts loom, and are expected to be steeper due to the impact of COVID-19, Shashank Aurora, the district's chief financial officer, told Axios in an interview.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios Events
21 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: A conversation on post-election recovery in Des Moines

Axios hosts a conversation Thursday, Feb. 18 at 1:30pm ET (12:30pm CT) on the impact of local stimulus in Des Moines and the fallout of the 2020 Iowa caucuses, featuring Sen. Chuck Grassley (D-Iowa) and Iowa Democratic Party chair and state Rep. Ross Wilburn.

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!