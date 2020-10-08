39 mins ago - Economy & Business

Investors still looking for clarity on Fed's inflation aims

Dion Rabouin

Market participants got little more information on how the Fed plans to boost U.S. inflation with the minutes from the central bank's latest policy meeting on Wednesday, and in particular, lacked guidance on its quantitative easing program.

Why it matters: Some have blamed the Fed's lack of specifics on the future path of QE for the market's pullback since early September.

  • Analysts are still worried markets lack a positive catalyst in the interim period ahead of the U.S. election, as the boost from the $2 trillion CARES Act and the Fed's $3 trillion QE infinity program may have worn off, and there are few assets moving in the opposite direction of equities to provide safe havens.

Don't sleep: The minutes also note the importance of increased fiscal spending to the Fed's improved economic projections, which looks less likely after President Trump's series of tweets Tuesday night.

  • “Many participants noted that their economic outlook assumed additional fiscal support and that if future fiscal support was significantly smaller or arrived significantly later than they expected, the pace of the recovery could be slower than anticipated,” the meeting summary said.

Courtenay Brown
Oct 6, 2020

Fed chair Powell warns of economic recovery "slog"

There's a risk the U.S. economy is in for a "longer than expected slog back to full recovery," Fed chairman Jerome Powell said at the National Association for Business Economics' virtual conference on Tuesday.

Why it matters: There was a sharp rebound when the economy reopened from the pandemic shutdown, but there are signs the bounce back is petering out. Powell said there's little risk of "overdoing" economic support, a nod to Congress — which it is at a stalemate over additional stimulus.

Dion Rabouin
Oct 7, 2020

Why Trump dumped stimulus negotiations

Markets were stunned by President Trump's announcement on Twitter that the White House was pulling out of stimulus discussions with House Democrats on Tuesday — and several Trump advisers even told Axios' Jonathan Swan they were perplexed by the "inept" decision, calling it a "gift" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But it makes sense if you follow the logic of Trump's economic advisers.

Where it stands: Trump has surrounded himself with die-hard acolytes of supply-side economics, like one-time pick for the Federal Reserve Stephen Moore, who argue that fiscal stimulus measures and increased benefits for unemployed Americans not only don't help, but hurt the economy.

Axios
Updated 47 mins ago

Trump says he won't take part in virtual debate

President Trump, who continues to battle a coronavirus infection, told Fox Business' Maria Baritomo on Thursday that he will not take part in a virtual second presidential debate.

What he's saying: "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. It’s not what debating is all about. ... It’s ridiculous," the president said.

