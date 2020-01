The primary driver was monetary easing by major EM central banks and the "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal, IIF economists Jonathan Fortun and Benjamin Hilgenstock write in the report.

The big picture: For the full year, emerging markets attracted inflows of more than $310 billion, well above the $194 billion of inflows seen in 2018.

