Bank of America: Investors have no fear of a no-deal Brexit

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

As the Brexit saga has twisted and turned this year, traders look to have taken their bets on how it will unfold to a new forum: the Euro/British pound currency pair.

The latest: As Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been foiled in his stated attempts to take the U.K. out of the eurozone by any means necessary, traders have pushed the pound to its strongest level in five months against the euro.