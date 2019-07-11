Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

Gold-backed ETF holdings have risen to the highest level since early 2013, with June showing the largest inflows in more than 3 years, data from the World Gold Council's June report shows.

What's happening: Investors have flocked to gold as expectations have risen for the Fed to lower interest rates, which is expected to push down the value of the dollar, and as continued global uncertainty has sent money into safe-haven assets.