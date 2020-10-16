57 mins ago - Economy & Business

Bank earnings soar again, even as their stock prices remain stagnant

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley all saw trading revenue rise more than 20% in the third quarter, with Morgan Stanley's earnings report Thursday showing profits jumped 25% from a year earlier to $2.72 billion and a 16% increase in revenue, which rose to $11.7 billion.

The big picture: Even after lackluster headline earnings from Bank of America and Wells Fargo, the five biggest U.S. investment banks are on pace to rake in $100 billion in trading revenue this year.

  • The trend follows Q2's record for modern Wall Street’s trading and dealmaking units.
  • They’ve already generated almost $84 billion, more than any full year since 2010, per Financial Advisor.
  • The finance sector’s current earnings decline of 10.5% is less than half the 23.1% decline expected before the banks started reporting results last week.

Yes, but: The banks remain unloved on the stock market. State Street's financial sector ETF is down nearly 20% year to date and its bank-specific ETF, KBE, is down 30%.

  • Even after its searing earnings results on Wednesday, Goldman gave back all of its stock gains and then some yesterday.

Courtenay Brown
Oct 14, 2020 - Economy & Business

What banks' booming profits say about the economy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Some of America's biggest banks are making more money now than they were before the pandemic hit.

Why it matters: Quarterly earnings out this week hint that the worst economic scenarios haven't yet come to pass. Still, executives are warning there could be a rocky road ahead for the economy.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
36 mins ago - Economy & Business

Employment gains are reversing course

Data: U.S. Department of Labor; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Nearly 900,000 Americans applied for first-time unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department announced, the highest number since mid-August and the second weekly increase in a row.

What's happening: "It appears there was a widespread reversal of the downtrend in claims that has been in place for several weeks," Jefferies' money market economist Thomas Simons and chief economist Aneta Markowska wrote in a note to clients.

Ursula Perano
41 mins ago - World

Boris Johnson says U.K. must prepare for no-deal Brexit

Photo: David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that the U.K. must prepare for a no-deal split from the European Union, unless the bloc offers a "fundamental" change in its negotiations, AP reports.

What he's saying: "As far as I can see they have abandoned the idea of a free trade deal. ... Unless there is a fundamental change of approach we are going to go for the Australia solution," Johnson said, referencing Australia's lack of a substantive trade deal with the EU.

