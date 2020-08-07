2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Intercontinental Exchange to buy mortgage software provider Ellie Mae

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Intercontinental Exchange agreed to buy Ellie Mae, a Pleasanton, Calif.-based provider of mortgage finance software, from Thoma Bravo for $11 billion.

Why it matters: This is the largest acquisition ever for Intercontinental Exchange, as it only spent $8.2 billion to buy the New York Stock Exchange in 2012. It also pushes ICE much further into the mortgage finance market, following smaller deals for MERS (2016) and Simplifile (2019).

  • This is a quick and lucrative flip for Thoma Bravo, which last year took Ellie Mae private for $3.75 billion.
  • The $11 billion enterprise value is mostly debt. ICE will finance the deal via cash and stock, at an 84%/16% split, with expectations that it closes by year-end.

The bottom line: "Acquiring Ellie Mae would put ICE closer to the origination of home loans, expanding its reach to the mortgage lenders, brokers and other players that come together before a loan is closed. ICE’s current mortgage business is more focused on warehousing and processing data on home loans after they close," writes the Wall Street Journal.

Dan Primack
Aug 6, 2020 - Economy & Business

Online mortgage lender Rocket Companies sees a staggering IPO flop

Rocket Companies, a Detroit-based mortgage lender operating under the Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans brands, raised $1.8 billion in an IPO that had been expected to raise upward of $3.3 billion.

Why it matters: This was a stunning flop, or at least so far as any $1.3 billion IPO can be deemed a flop. Not only because it came amidst a broad-based IPO surge, but also because it followed the IPO overperformance from insurance upstart Lemonade.

Orion Rummler
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals court allows House Democrats to continue lawsuit for Don McGahn testimony

Don McGahn in an October 2018 Cabinet meeting. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A D.C. appeals court on Friday allowed House Democrats to continue their case for testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn before the House Judiciary Committee.

Why it matters: The ruling has broader implications beyond this specific instance, agreeing that Congress has the standing to sue to enforce subpoenas against executive branch officials even if the White House refuses to comply.

Dan Primack
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

There's little consensus on TikTok's specific national security threat

TikTok has become a Rorschach test for how U.S. politicians view China, with little consensus on the specifics of its threat to homeland security.

The big picture: Much of what D.C. fears about TikTok is fear itself, and that's reflected in President Trump's executive order to ban the app by Sept. 20 if it's not sold by parent company ByteDance — alongside another focused on Chinese messaging app WeChat and its parent company Tencent.

