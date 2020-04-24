1 hour ago - Technology

Intel shares fall on guidance uncertainty amid coronavirus crisis

Ina Fried

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Intel reported strong quarterly earnings Thursday, but its shares fell in after-hours trading amid concerns around its near-term outlook.

Why it matters: Investors are trying to figure out what to expect from the tech sector as the impact of the coronavirus and related shutdowns works its way through the economy. Some parts of the tech sector would appear to still be seeing strong demand amid the shift to remote work and e-commerce.

Details: Intel’s Q1 revenue and earnings per share were ahead of estimates, and its Q2 revenue forecast was slightly above prior expectations. But its profit outlook for the current quarter was weaker than expected and the chip giant declined to offer a full-year forecast.

Between the lines: Intel has also benefited some from supply chain disruptions.

  • In what was shaping up to be a very tough competitive battle with rival AMD, Intel had been struggling to meet demand for PC processors.
  • PC components and manufacturing slowed in Q1 as the coronavirus swept through China, and that gave Intel a bit more breathing room.
  • Also, with everyone working remotely, corporate customers now have an incentive to maintain or upgrade their largely Intel-based systems rather than pick now to shift toward a rival architecture.

Meanwhile: Intel investors were also digesting a fresh Bloomberg report that Apple has developed multiple in-house chips that could power future Macs, supplanting Intel chips.

Yes, but: Apple's planned shift to use its A-series processors for future Macs has been long reported, with earlier expectations the transition could have begun as early as this year. So, Intel may get more Apple business over the next 12 months than might have been expected.

Dan Primack

House Judiciary antitrust chair calls for temporary merger ban

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Merger activity has slowed to a trickle, but it's a raging river compared to what could be coming if some in Congress get their way.

Driving the news: Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), who chairs House Judiciary's antitrust subcommittee, yesterday proposed a moratorium on all M&A activity outside of situations in which companies are bankrupt or on the brink of insolvency.

Ben Geman

Coronavirus is a Rorschach test on how best to battle climate change

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic is amplifying the debate over the relevance of individual behavior in fighting climate change.

Why it matters: The real-time experiment is lending itself to different takes on whether individual steps — as opposed to only systemic policy changes, cracking down on polluters and tech innovations — can play a major role in cutting emissions.

Kendall Baker

The NFL's virtual draft experiment goes smoothly

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the picks from his basement in Bronxville, N.Y. Photo: NFL via Getty Images

The virtual NFL draft went off without any major hitches (hats off to the ESPN production team), and while it was certainly low-energy at times, it was the closest thing we've had to live sports in over a month and a welcome distraction.

How it went down: Highlight packages and player analysis filled much of the airtime, and ESPN was ready with plenty of human-interest sidebars (childhood photographs, heartbreaking and heartwarming stories).

