30 mins ago - Technology

Intel beats earnings, but outlook is gloomy

Illustration:Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Leading U.S. chipmaker Intel beat earnings estimates for the most recent quarter in results reported Thursday, but its stock plunged after hours after it revealed a gloomier outlook for the rest of the year and new delays in delivering its next-generation 7-nanometer chips.

Why it matters: This is the first quarter to reflect the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. and global economy.

Details:

  • The company reported $1.23 per share in earnings, adjusted, vs. $1.11 per share that analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.
  • Its revenue was $19.73 billion, vs. an analyst expectation of $18.55 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Sara Fischer
8 hours ago - Economy & Business

Twitter reports strong user growth in Q2 as ad revenue plummets

Photo: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Twitter said Thursday that it added 20 million new monetizeable daily active users in the second quarter, an increase of 34% year-over-year — but its ad revenue was down 23% over the same period, due to pandemic-related pullback.

Why it matters: Twitter, like other media companies, is facing coronavirus' double-edged sword. While users flock online because of shelter-in-place orders, advertisers are cutting back their spending.

Axios
4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump cancels parts of GOP convention in Jacksonville

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump says he's cancelled the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, citing health concerns over coronavirus and a need to protect the public.

What he's saying: Trump made the announcement from the White House briefing room, saying he would still give a speech accepting the nomination "in a different form" and that delegates still would convene in Charlotte, NC, earlier that week as planned for party business. Trump claims he told his team "the timing for this event is not right, it's just not right," adding, "I have to protect the American people."

Zachary BasuStef W. Kight
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump bends DHS to his will

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

It's been a record 472 days since a Senate-confirmed secretary sat atop the Department of Homeland Security, the agency founded after 9/11 to defend the U.S. against terrorism and other threats.

Why it matters: Critics say President Trump's refusal to put Cabinet secretaries through the Senate confirmation process has allowed him to bend agencies like DHS to his will, Zachary Basu and Stef Kight report.

