Insider hires NYT veteran to run revenue

Insider has tapped New York Times advertising sales veteran Maggie Milnamow as its new chief revenue officer, reporting to Insider president Barbara Peng.

Why it matters: She'll oversee Insider's advertising team, which consists of about 130 people.

Details: Milnamow will manage all advertising product and sponsorship opportunities for the company, which includes direct brand partnerships, programmatic ad sales, events, audio and video advertising, and more.

"The goal is to diversify into more strategic partnerships and sponsorship opportunities," Milnamow said.

Milnamow said she'll look to build more robust revenue partnerships around new mediums, like newsletters and podcasts. Insider earlier this week debuted a new podcast product and partnership to expand its push into audio.

She also plans to work closely with Insider's brand studio team, which creates custom content for advertisers.

Milnamow spent almost a decade at the Times, holding various leadership positions in advertising sales and operations.

The big picture: Barbara Peng, who was named president of Insider Inc. last year, will continue to oversee Insider's subscription efforts, which includes both a consumer subscription and an enterprise research unit called Insider intelligence catered to businesses.

By the numbers: An spokesperson said Insider increased its revenue by 55% last year compared to 2020, but declined to say how much revenue that was overall.