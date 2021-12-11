Sign up for our daily briefing

100-year lens on inflation

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Expand chart
Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Chart: Baidi Wang and Felix Salmon/Axios

Massive economic disruptions cause massive price volatility. That's the lesson of the past 100 years of consumer prices, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Why it matters: By the standards of global disruption — two world wars, the Great Depression, the oil-price shock of the 1970s — today's 6.8% inflation rate, the worst since 1982, seems positively tame.

  • But that doesn't help consumers who suddenly find higher prices for almost everything.

Between the lines: Americans' average hourly earnings are at an all-time high of $31 per hour, up 4.8% from a year ago. When inflation is running at a 6.8% pace, however, that works out to a 2% reduction in real wages.

What happened: The pandemic upended the global economy. The whole world came to a physical and metaphorical halt. Supply chains were severed. Central banks reacted with ultra-aggressive monetary policy, pumping trillions of dollars into the global economy in order to prevent it from seizing up.

What we're watching: Markets are concerned, but nowhere near panic. Investors expect inflation to average 2.44% over the next 10 years. Their longer-term outlook is for lower inflation than expected pre-pandemic.

  • But the lesson of history is that when the world experiences a shock of this magnitude, consumer prices can remain volatile for some time.

Courtenay Brown
16 hours ago - Economy & Business

America's inflation burst

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Inflation is bursting almost everywhere — a warning that rapid price spikes may stick around.

Why it matters: Until recently, high prices have been shrugged off as temporary, thanks to pandemic-era quirks (read: messed-up supply chains) that are expected to ease.

Erin Doherty
Dec 10, 2021 - Economy & Business

Inflation hits highest level in nearly 40 years

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The core Consumer Price Index, the measure of the price of goods and services excluding food and energy, increased 0.5% in November, according to data released Friday.

Driving the news: The headline CPI figure, which measures the price of all items, rose 6.8% over the last 12 months, marking the biggest jump in 39 years.

Kate Marino
Dec 10, 2021 - Economy & Business

Economist group touts Build Back Better as inflation offset

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

With inflation numbers expected to come out hot this morning, a group of 56 economists says President Biden’s Build Back Better Act would counteract the impact of rising prices on Americans’ wallets.

Driving the news: The economists signed a letter, released Friday morning in conjunction with left-leaning advocacy group Invest in America Action, urging Congress to pass the social spending plan swiftly, in order to get the ball rolling on programs that will lower costs for essentials like child care, health care and education.

