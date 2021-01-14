Inflation rose more than expected in December

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in December, the biggest increase since August, largely because of rising gasoline prices, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Details: The increase "was driven by an 8.4% increase in the gasoline index, which accounted for more than 60% of the overall increase," BLS said.

The core index, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.1% for the month after rising 0.2% in the previous month.

Yes, but: For the year, CPI rose just 1.4% for the 12 months ending December, a slightly larger increase than the 1.2% rise in November.