Top central bankers turn their backs on inflation fears

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Samuel Corum, Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Two of the world's foremost central bankers reinforced their positions on the potential for damaging inflation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, saying in no uncertain terms that they simply don't see it.

Why it matters: This is exactly what former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers warned about in his recent op-ed in the Washington Post, citing the potential for "inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation, with consequences for the value of the dollar and financial stability."

What they're saying: "I don’t think we are worrying about reflation and it’s going to be a while before we worry about inflation," European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said in a webcast interview. "If you consider how far we are from our goal…we are very far away."

  • "As we look forward, we will probably see an increase in [inflation] readings. That is not going to mean very much. It will not be larger or persistent," Fed chair Jerome Powell said during a separate webcast interview hours later.

What it means: Previous central bank leaders were primordially concerned with the possibility of inflation creeping higher and would raise interest rates at the first sign of price pressures.

  • Having examined more than a decade of stubbornly low inflation, Powell and Lagarde — both central bank heads in their first term who are not trained macroeconomists — are turning their backs on the old way.

What he said: The proposed largess of spending "will be manageable if monetary and fiscal policy can be rapidly adjusted to address the problem," Summers wrote.

  • "But given the commitments the Fed has made, administration officials’ dismissal of even the possibility of inflation, and the difficulties in mobilizing congressional support for tax increases or spending cuts, there is the risk of inflation expectations rising sharply."

Yes, but: Powell, Lagarde and other central bankers have said that if inflation does arise they have the tools necessary to bring it under control.

Yes, but, but: Given the choice between 1) raising rates to choke off inflation that would send the country into a recession or 2) letting inflation bubble up but keeping rates low to allow asset prices to continue booming and the job market to strengthen, central bankers' comments and actions in recent years have reasonably sowed doubt in critics like Summers that the former path would be pursued over the latter.

The last word: "Stimulus measures of the magnitude contemplated are steps into the unknown," Summers argued.

  • "For credibility, they need to be accompanied by clear statements that the consequences will be monitored closely and, if necessary, there will be the capacity and will to adjust policy quickly."

Go deeper

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden considering Lisa Cook for open Fed seat

Lisa Cook (center). Public Domain

President Biden is considering nominating Lisa Cook, an economist at Michigan State University, to fill an open seat on the Federal Reserve Board, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The appointment would be historic, since Cook would be the first Black woman to join the Fed. It also would reveal the new president's preferences for monetary policy and how he may reconstitute the Fed, including the chairmanship.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The daily highlights from Trump's 2nd Senate impeachment trial

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The back half of 16 hours of arguments from the House impeachment managers is set to kick off on Thursday at noon, as the Senate plows full steam ahead in its unprecedented trial of a former president.

The big picture: Donald Trump is unlikely to be convicted on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection," as only a handful of Republicans have signaled their intention to vote against the party's most popular figure. But the House managers' presentation of chilling, never-before-seen security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol assault may make that vote more difficult.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley Gold
3 hours ago - Technology

States leapfrog federal government in restraining tech

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

States across the U.S., unwilling to wait for the slower gears of the federal government to turn, are moving aggressively to regulate the tech industry.

Why it matters: States famously serve as "laboratories of democracy," testing out innovative laws that other states or the federal government can adopt. But their experiments can sometimes be half-baked or have unintended consequences, and their regulations can run afoul of the courts.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow