Indonesia issued a tsunami warning on Sunday after a 6.9 earthquake hit in the Molucca Sea, AP reports.

Details: No immediate injuries or damage has been reported. The quake was centered 115 miles southeast of Manado at 15 miles deep, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The latest height projections for the tsunami is at 1.5 feet or less, according to AccuWeather.

Go deeper: Second major earthquake in 2 days jolts Southern California