Severe monsoon flooding across several areas of Indonesia's capital forced more than 1,300 people to evacuate on Saturday, Reuters reported.

The big picture: The country's meteorology agency warned that conditions are expected to worsen as the heaviest rain of the season could fall in and around Jakarta over the next week, per Reuters.

Officials said early Saturday that about 200 neighborhoods have been affected by the flooding.

Floodwaters reached nearly 6 feet high in some areas, per Reuters.

The news agency noted that flooding comes as the country continues to see a high number of coronavirus cases.

Rescue workers help evacuate people from a flooded neighborhood n Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Ed Wray/Getty Images

A resident walks in a flooded area following heavy rains in Jakarta's Kemang neighborhood. Photo: Anton Raharjo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Residents of Jakarta's Kemang neighborhood are evacuated during a flood. Photo: Anton Raharjo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Police evacuate a man from a flooded business district in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Ed Wray/Getty Images

A police officer controls traffic on a flooded street in Jakarta's business district. Photo: Afriadi Hikmal/NurPhoto via Getty Images