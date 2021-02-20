Sign up for our daily briefing
An Indonesian man helps a woman navigate a heavy current in a flooded neighborhood of Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Ed Wray/Getty Images
Severe monsoon flooding across several areas of Indonesia's capital forced more than 1,300 people to evacuate on Saturday, Reuters reported.
The big picture: The country's meteorology agency warned that conditions are expected to worsen as the heaviest rain of the season could fall in and around Jakarta over the next week, per Reuters.
- Officials said early Saturday that about 200 neighborhoods have been affected by the flooding.
- Floodwaters reached nearly 6 feet high in some areas, per Reuters.
- The news agency noted that flooding comes as the country continues to see a high number of coronavirus cases.