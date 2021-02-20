Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: Monsoon floods hit Indonesian capital, force 1,300 to evacuate

An Indonesian man helps a woman navigate a heavy current in a flooded neighborhood of Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Ed Wray/Getty Images

Severe monsoon flooding across several areas of Indonesia's capital forced more than 1,300 people to evacuate on Saturday, Reuters reported.

The big picture: The country's meteorology agency warned that conditions are expected to worsen as the heaviest rain of the season could fall in and around Jakarta over the next week, per Reuters.

  • Officials said early Saturday that about 200 neighborhoods have been affected by the flooding.
  • Floodwaters reached nearly 6 feet high in some areas, per Reuters.
  • The news agency noted that flooding comes as the country continues to see a high number of coronavirus cases.
Rescue workers help evacuate people from a flooded neighborhood n Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Ed Wray/Getty Images
A resident walks in a flooded area following heavy rains in Jakarta's Kemang neighborhood. Photo: Anton Raharjo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Residents of Jakarta's Kemang neighborhood are evacuated during a flood. Photo: Anton Raharjo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Police evacuate a man from a flooded business district in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Ed Wray/Getty Images
A police officer controls traffic on a flooded street in Jakarta's business district. Photo: Afriadi Hikmal/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A street vendor wade through a flooded street in Jakarta. Photo: Afriadi Hikmal/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to speak at CPAC next week

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Former President Trump will speak at next week's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) conference in Florida, his first public appearance since leaving office, a source with direct knowledge tells Axios.

What we're hearing: Trump plans to directly attack President Biden's new immigration plan and will talk about the future of the Republican Party, a source familiar with his speech said.

Jacob Knutson
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany

Friedrich Karl Berger in a photo from 1959. Photo: Department of Justice

The U.S. has deported a 95-year-old man to Germany after a federal investigation found that he worked as a guard in a Nazi concentration camp during World War II, the Department of Justice announced Saturday.

Why it matters: Federal agencies said Friedrich Karl Berger, a German citizen, participated in Nazi-sponsored persecution in 1945 while serving as an guard in the Neuengamme concentration camp system in Northern Germany.

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Why we're still waiting for rapid, at-home COVID tests — Cases fall in 44 states — U.S. life expectancy falls.
  2. Vaccine: Breaking down the psychology of vaccine hesitancy — Pfizer says it's ramping up vaccine production.
  3. Politics: Cuomo under investigation over nursing home deaths.
  4. Education: Teachers back in the classroom are comfortable with it.
  5. World: U.S. commits $4 billion to COVAX vaccine initiative — Indonesia announces punishments for those who refuse COVID vaccines.
