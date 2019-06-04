India is in the grip of a deadly heat wave that's caused water shortages in many places. Searing temperatures of up to 123 degrees Fahrenheit were recorded in the city of Churu in the northern Indian plains — the location of 10 of the 15 hottest places in the world at the weekend.

The big picture: The Indian Meteorological Department warns sweltering conditions are set to continue across much of the country for the next few days, prompting the Health Ministry to issue an advisory. These images show the heat wave's impact.

The heat's making this lake near Ajmer run dry. Photo: Himanshu Sharma/AFP/Getty Images

Monkeys drink water from a plastic water bottle during a hot day in Allahabad. Photo: Ritesh Shukla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Sadhu, or holy man, drinks water in Allahabad. Photo: Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images

A boy cools himself off in New Delhi. Photo: Biplov Bhuyan/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Youths cool off in a swimming pool on the outskirts of Amritsar. Photo: Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images