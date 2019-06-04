Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

In photos: India's extreme heat wave

Indian villagers gather near a well running dry to collect drinking water at Padal village of the district of Samba, some 45 km from Jammu, on June 2, 2019.
Indian villagers gather near a well running dry to collect drinking water at Padal village of the district of Samba. Photo: Rakesh Bakshi/AFP/Getty Images

India is in the grip of a deadly heat wave that's caused water shortages in many places. Searing temperatures of up to 123 degrees Fahrenheit were recorded in the city of Churu in the northern Indian plains — the location of 10 of the 15 hottest places in the world at the weekend.

The big picture: The Indian Meteorological Department warns sweltering conditions are set to continue across much of the country for the next few days, prompting the Health Ministry to issue an advisory. These images show the heat wave's impact.

A general view of a lake running dry on a hot summer day near Ajmer on June 2, 2019.
The heat's making this lake near Ajmer run dry. Photo: Himanshu Sharma/AFP/Getty Images
Monkeys drink water from a plastic water bottle during a hot day in Allahabad on June 2, 2019
Monkeys drink water from a plastic water bottle during a hot day in Allahabad. Photo: Ritesh Shukla/NurPhoto via Getty Images
An Indian Sadhu drinks water during a hot summer afternoon in Allahabad on June 2, 2019.
A Sadhu, or holy man, drinks water in Allahabad. Photo: Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images
A boy cools himself off while he enjoys taking a bath on a hot afternoon, near Nizamuddin, on June 2, 2019 in New Delhi, India.
A boy cools himself off in New Delhi. Photo: Biplov Bhuyan/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
Youths play in a swimming pool on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Amritsar on June 2, 2019.
Youths cool off in a swimming pool on the outskirts of Amritsar. Photo: Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images
volunteers distribute sweet water during a hot summer day, in Amritsar on June 2, 2019.
Volunteers distribute sweet water in Amritsar. Photo: Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images
